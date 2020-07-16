Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 7,750 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $20,293,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

