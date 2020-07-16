Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,653,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 574,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.00, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $2,338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,572. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

