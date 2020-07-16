Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 16,910 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PetIQ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PetIQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 over the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.