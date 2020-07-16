Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.23 ($44.08).

Shares of FP opened at €34.33 ($38.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.79. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

