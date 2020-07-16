TOKPIE (TKP) Market Capitalization Achieves $252,598.50

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $252,598.50 and $119.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010833 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

