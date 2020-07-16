Todd S. Hyatt Sells 40,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE INFO opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

