Timothy F. Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. CL King upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

