Timothy C. Hannan Sells 5,178 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in eHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

