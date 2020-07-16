Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

