Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0055

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $2.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.04975717 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033363 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,385 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

