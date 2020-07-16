TheStreet Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to D

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.