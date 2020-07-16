Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $13.31, 237,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 183,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

