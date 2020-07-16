Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

THTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.51.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

