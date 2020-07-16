The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 709.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,247,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

