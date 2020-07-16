The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Monday.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. The a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.