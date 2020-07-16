Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGH. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGH opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $455.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.61. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

