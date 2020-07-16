Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,655.00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,655.00 and last traded at $1,643.00, with a volume of 17200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,544.65.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.06.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $283.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,042.70 and a 200 day moving average of $742.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.