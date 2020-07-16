Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities cut Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

TER stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 154.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,527 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

