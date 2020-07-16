Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Major Shareholder Sells $56,814.24 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $56,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,981 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $991,738.67.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,278,333.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $18,494,754.81.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 64,003 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,904,089.25.

Shares of TENB opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

