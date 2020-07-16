Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 127,506 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $3,983,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $3,887,363.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,981 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $991,738.67.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,278,333.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $18,494,754.81.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 64,003 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,904,089.25.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

