Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $260.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $613,707.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.