Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of ERIC opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

