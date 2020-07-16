Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $168,720.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $221.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,435,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 148,734.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

