TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TTGT opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $245,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,263. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

