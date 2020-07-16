Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.72

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.72 and last traded at $105.84, with a volume of 14455200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $24,418,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.