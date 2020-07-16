TD Securities Increases Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $16.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.