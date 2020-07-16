Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TMHC stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

