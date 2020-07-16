Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
TAYD stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39.
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
