Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

TAYD stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.