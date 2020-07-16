Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $408,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

