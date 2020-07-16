Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

