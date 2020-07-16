Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.0% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 102,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

