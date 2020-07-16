Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 6,581 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.