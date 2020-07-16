Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

