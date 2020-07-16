Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.