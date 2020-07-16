Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after buying an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

