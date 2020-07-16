Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,787 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

