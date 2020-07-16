Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,150 Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,961.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 102,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

