Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

