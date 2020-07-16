Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

