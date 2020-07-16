Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.