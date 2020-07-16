Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

PYPL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

