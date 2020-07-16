Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

