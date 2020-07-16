Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $244,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

