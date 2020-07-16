Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $219,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $571.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $580.32.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

