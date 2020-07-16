Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $214,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $586.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.32. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $603.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

