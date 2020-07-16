Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

