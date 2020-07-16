Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IVW opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

