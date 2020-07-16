Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 188,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

