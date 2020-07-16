Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,980 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 592,055 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

