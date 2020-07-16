Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

